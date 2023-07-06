Police searching for Jeep owner who picked up runaway dog in Livingston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Livingston are looking to get a dog back to its family after it ran away and was picked up in traffic by a stranger.

Livingston Police say on the Fourth of July, the dog ran away from its home and was spotted on the bypass. Moments later, witnesses saw a man in a red Jeep with a black tarp pull into the turning lane and pick up the dog.

Police want to identify the man in the Jeep so that they can get the dog returned to its family.

“If anyone can identify the red Jeep so we can make contact with that subject to get the family pet returned, it would be greatly appreciated it. Please contact the Livingston Police Department with any further information.”

Police searching for man in Jeep who picked up a runaway dog in traffic in Livingston (Livingston Police)

On the Fourth of July, a family pet had ran from its home and was spotted around car gas on the bypass in Livingston.... Posted by Livingston Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

