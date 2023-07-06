Police search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured Mt. Juliet man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver of a stolen car who critically injured a man.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the driver of a stolen 2011 Subaru Legacy hit a 1996 Nissan pickup struck at about 8:30 p.m. and critically injured David Dodds, 45, of Mt. Juliet.

Preliminary investigation shows that Dodds was traveling south on Appleton Drive when he pulled out onto Elm Hill Pike and was hit by the Subaru, police said. Dodds was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say two young men exited the Subaru, one reportedly armed with a long gun and fled on foot. A handgun was recovered from the Subaru, which was reported stolen on June 22 with keys from a Sutton Hill Road residence.

“The preliminary contributing factor to this crash appears to be Dodds’ failure to yield the right of way. Anyone who knows the identity of the hit-and-run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

