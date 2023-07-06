Neighbors collect donations for Murfreesboro family of 8 after house destroyed in fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a mother and six children escaped a house fire Wednesday, neighbors are pulling together donations to help them get back on their feet.

The house belonging to the family of eight was destroyed when the fire tore through their home on Sadler Court. Firefighters say everyone made it out alive, including the family cat.

Jeffrey Varvoncouer, who also lives on Sadler Court, went to social media asking for clothes and other donations for the children and has already had multiple people bring him boxes. He’d watched the aftermath of the fire.

“Man it was rough because they got kids,” Varvoncouer said. “To see all those kids running out of the house, that was difficult.”

He’s accepting donations if anyone would like to drop things off on his back porch.

“When you got kids or even if you don’t have kids, it just pulls at you, you see everything they have right there, it’s pretty much gone or damaged, so we just wanted to help out,” Varvoncouer said.

A GoFundMe has also been started to help the family recover. If you’d like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rd2jw7-the-dunn-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

