‘My baby isn’t coming back’: Family of East Nashville teen shot and killed speak out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A family just looking for a better life is grieving after a 16-year-old was gunned down at his friend’s house just feet away from home.

Fourth of July is usually met with celebrations, however, the family of Etabo Malanda was met with tragedy on Tuesday night after he was shot several times.

The family told us police found him right outside of an apartment building lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds to the back.

“Why couldn’t they have taken me instead,” Malanda’s mother, Ivonia Luzinga said. “The person shot him like four times in the back.”

Police said Malanda knocked on his friend’s door and while he was waiting for an answer, someone with a gun came around the corner. Malanda reached for his own gun and that’s when he was shot, police said.

“We were just sitting here talking and watching TV when we heard a gunshot like ‘pow-pow’ four times,” Malanda’s sister, Maria Gershon said.

After hearing the gunshots, Gershon said they jumped up and ran to the door.

“Somebody came and said your little brother got shot,” Gershon said. “So we started running to the place where he was shot and we saw him. He was on the ground and police officers were giving him CPR. We all just started crying and crying. While we stood there, the ambulance came and took him to the hospital.”

Malanda and his family came from the Republic of Congo to look for a better life in the United States.

“My baby isn’t coming back. He’s gone,” Luzinga said.

Malanda’s hoping and praying that Metro Police find the person who did this.

