Middle Tennessean wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket, jackpot now at $590M

The player was able to match four of the five white balls drawn plus the red Powerball to notch the $50K payday.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IRON CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessean just got a major payday by getting lucky through a Powerball lottery play.

The Tennessee Lottery says a lucky Iron City local purchased a $50,000 winning ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing.

That big winning ticket was purchased at Southgate Deli on Chisholm Road in Iron City. The player was able to match four of the five white balls drawn plus the red Powerball to notch the $50K payday.

The Tennessee Lottery says the Powerball jackpot continues to climb and is now at $590 million.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

