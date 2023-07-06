Metro Police searching for possible armed and dangerous teen

By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for an 18-year-old who fired shots into his home and is possibly considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the teen fired shots into his home in South Nashville. Police received a phone call about the shots around 9:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Little Gem Drive.

The teen’s parents said the home was empty at the time he fired shots in the home.

Police arrived at the home around 10 a.m. They found that the door was shot and the window was shattered.

Police believe the teen ran into a nearby wooded area and have not found him as of Thursday afternoon.

