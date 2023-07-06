Man wanted for allegedly threatening family with a gun arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police Department officers have arrested a man with warrants related to the 2022 aggravated assault of his family members.

Markavious Battle, 21, is accused of threatening three people with a handgun before physically assaulting one of them last October, according to an MNPD media release.

Battle was named in warrants charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespassing, probation violation and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Battle was seen Wednesday by detectives in the passenger seat of his Chevrolet Malibu on Linbar Drive, allegedly selling drugs, police said.

He and the driver were taken into custody. Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and a Glock handgun were recovered at the scene.

Battle was booked in on his outstanding warrants as well as additional gun and drug charges. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. Battle was on probation after a juvenile aggravated robbery charge was taken to criminal court, police said.

He was sentenced in January 2022 to eight years of probation.

