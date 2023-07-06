Man wanted for allegedly threatening family with a gun arrested in Nashville

The charges stem from an October 2022 incident, police said.
(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police Department officers have arrested a man with warrants related to the 2022 aggravated assault of his family members.

Markavious Battle, 21, is accused of threatening three people with a handgun before physically assaulting one of them last October, according to an MNPD media release.

Battle was named in warrants charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespassing, probation violation and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Battle was seen Wednesday by detectives in the passenger seat of his Chevrolet Malibu on Linbar Drive, allegedly selling drugs, police said.

He and the driver were taken into custody. Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and a Glock handgun were recovered at the scene.

Battle was booked in on his outstanding warrants as well as additional gun and drug charges. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. Battle was on probation after a juvenile aggravated robbery charge was taken to criminal court, police said.

He was sentenced in January 2022 to eight years of probation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Police search for hit-and-run driver of stolen car who critically injured a man in Nashville
Police search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured Mt. Juliet man
Police searching for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in La Vergne
Search underway for man who robbed La Vergne 7-Eleven at gunpoint
Police searching for man in Jeep who picked up a runaway dog in traffic in Livingston
Police searching for Jeep owner who picked up runaway dog in Livingston
Neighbors concerned over new natural gas plant in Dickson County