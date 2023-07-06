Man arrested for 2017 murder of teen near Nashville Airport, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Through continuous investigation a man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the murder of a teen at an apartment complex near the Nashville Airport in 2017, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 28-year-old Dameko Simms was indicted by a grand jury charging him with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery for the shooting death of Ahmad Osborne.

Simms was arrested by MNPD officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as he attempted to flee from a home on Zermatt Drive in South Nashville.

The investigation, led by detective Mark Miracle, showed that Osborne had traveled to the apartment complex in a red Ford Mustang on the afternoon of June 22 to buy drugs. Shots were fired during a robbery attempt and the teen was killed, police say.

Police say a co-defendant in this case, Christopher Titus Barr, 26, was arrested on charges of first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in December 2018. Barr was convicted of second degree murder in Feb. 2022 and is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.