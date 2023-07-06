Man arrested for 2017 murder of teen near Nashville Airport, police say

Simms was arrested by MNPD officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as he attempted to flee from a home on Zermatt Drive in South Nashville.
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Through continuous investigation a man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the murder of a teen at an apartment complex near the Nashville Airport in 2017, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 28-year-old Dameko Simms was indicted by a grand jury charging him with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery for the shooting death of Ahmad Osborne.

Simms was arrested by MNPD officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as he attempted to flee from a home on Zermatt Drive in South Nashville.

The investigation, led by detective Mark Miracle, showed that Osborne had traveled to the apartment complex in a red Ford Mustang on the afternoon of June 22 to buy drugs. Shots were fired during a robbery attempt and the teen was killed, police say.

Police say a co-defendant in this case, Christopher Titus Barr, 26, was arrested on charges of first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in December 2018. Barr was convicted of second degree murder in Feb. 2022 and is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights
Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher
Search underway for man indicted for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say