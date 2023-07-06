First Alert Forecast: Pop-up storms again today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a dry start to our day, a few more showers and storms will develop this afternoon, but I still don’t think everyone will see rain during the day.

That being said, you will want to keep an eye on the sky and have that umbrella ready. Highs today will sit right around 90. Temperatures will also sit near 90 on Friday, and even though I cannot rule out a stray shower, most of us will stay dry.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is going to start dry but we’ll see some showers and storms return to the Mid State later in the day. You’ll want to stick with us for the exact timing as we get closer to the weekend. Highs on Saturday will fall back into the 80s. More scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday with highs also in the 80s.

While I cannot rule out a few showers for early next week, the rain coverage looks more isolated Monday and mainly confined to the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Monday, but get back into the 90s by Tuesday as we dry things out.

