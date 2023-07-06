First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity with some thunderstorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Some evening storms with a pacing front. A drier day Friday but a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for possible strong to severe storms.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Evening thundershowers will dissipate fairly early. We’ll have lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will be a dry day for most. We’ll have just a 20% chance for a pop-up thundershower mainly across southern Middle Tennessee. It will be hot with the high near 90.

THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Saturday . A round of showers and thunderstorms will likely move in during the late afternoon or early evening, from the west. Any of these storms during the early evening especially could produce damaging wind gusts and/or dime - nickel size hail. The high will be in the upper 80s.

Storms will clear the area by Sunday morning. Much of Sunday will be pleasant and variably cloudy. Then, once again, late in the day showers and storms will develop. Sunday’s best rain chance will be along and south of I-40. The high will be in the mid 80s.

First Alert Weather Day in effect Saturday late. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Rain will be exiting early on Monday. The high will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and hot, the high will climb to the low 90s.

Hit or miss showers and storms will then form on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

