First Alert Forecast: Average heat & humidity, then the threat for strong - severe storms late Saturday

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This afternoon will be hot and humid with just isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Nashville’s high will be 92 degrees. It’ll feel more like the upper 90s around 3 or 4 pm today.

Evening thundershowers will dissipate this evening. We’ll have lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will be a dry day for most. We’ll have just a 20% chance for a pop-up thundershower. Again, plan on the heat. High, 91.

THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Saturday . A round of showers and thunderstorms will likely move in during the late afternoon or early evening, from the west. Any of these storms during the early evening especially could produce damaging wind gusts and/or dime - nickel size hail.

A few strong - severe storms will be possible late Saturday. (WSMV)

Storms will clear the area by Sunday morning. Much of Sunday will be pleasant and variably cloudy. Then, once again, late in the day showers and storms will develop. Sunday’s best rain chance will be along and south of I-40.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain will be exiting early on Monday.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and hot.

Hit or miss showers and storms will then form on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

