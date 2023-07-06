Family calls for answers 6 months after murder of teenager


WSMV4's Brendan Tierney reports.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville family is calling for answers six months after their teenage son was shot and killed.

They held a vigil Wednesday afternoon in the restaurant parking lot where Alex Lara Delgado was murdered in January. No arrests have been made.

Aniceto Lara Hernedez, Alex’s father, was joined by dozens of other friends and family members holding signs voicing their frustration towards police for not catching the killer.

“After six months and not to see any results is like they’re letting us down,” Hernendez said. “We have to deal with this pain every day and it just keeps getting worse.”

Hernendez said Alex was very smart, outgoing and cheerful. He was also a best friend to his siblings, including Vanessa Armas.

“It hasn’t been the same, especially at home,” she said. “His mom, I don’t see her the same anymore. Especially because that was her only son.”

They got choked up leading chants as people made signs to join the rally. The group marched up and down Nolensville Pike hoping someone will come forward with information.

“We just want justice in the end,” Armas said. “We know there are so many things happening around us, especially our community, it is not easy. The cops are doing everything they can, but I just feel like we need more answers because it’s not fair what happened.”

Metro Police released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in the case back in January, but the family has only been told they are waiting on DNA evidence to be processed since then.

“The police have enough evidence to know or to have a good clue as to what went on that day,” Hernendez said. “We just want this case to move a little forward a little bit faster.”

Metro Police said the case has been handed over to the District Attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for D.A. Glenn Funk said the investigation remains open and active as they work to find enough evidence to charge a suspect.

