The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher
Search underway for man indicted for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after East Palestine derailment
Serial robbery suspect
Search underway for serial armed robbery suspect, police say