Dickson Co. neighbors to speak out about 32-mile natural gas pipeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Dickson County have the chance to weigh in about the 32-mile natural gas pipeline that would run through three Midstate counties.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is scheduled to hold a public hearing and information session for a permit needed for the project.

People who live in Dickson County have told WSMV4 they are afraid they are in a potential explosion zone.

On Thursday, July 6, the Tennessee Division of Water Resources will hold an informational meeting with a public hearing for one of those permits. They are discussing a water quality certification for the proposed 32-mile natural gas pipeline.

It would run through Dickson, Houston, and Stewart counties. It’s expected to affect a portion of wetlands and streams.

The information session starts at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing will start at 6:30 p.m. It’s going to be held in the Dickson County Government Building located at 303 Henslee Drive.

If you are unable to attend, you can send your comment to claire.wainwright@tn.gov. After the Division makes a final certification decision, an appeal may be filed by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing.

Dickson County residents like Scott Corlew said this project is bringing up memories from 1992 when a natural gas pipeline broke in Dickson County. It caused a fire that burned nearly five acres.

Corlew said the fire happened near his family’s farm in Dull, Tennessee. He is afraid this will happen closer to home.

“I don’t want to be burned up in my house and we are considered in the explosion zone,” Corlew said.

The plans, designed by energy company Kinder Morgan, have the pipeline running through the Corlew family’s farm.

The company hopes to start construction in 2024 but needs permits to be approved first. They are aiming to have the pipeline complete by 2025. This way, the Tennessee Valley Authority can transition its Cumberland City plant from coal to natural gas.

The plan is to shut down the Cumberland Fossil Plant in two stages, the first in 2026 followed by the next one in 2028.

