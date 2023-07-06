Child cancer donation jar containing hundreds of dollars stolen from Murfreesboro liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of dollars meant to benefit child cancer patients is gone after a man stole the donation jar from a liquor store in Murfreesboro. It happened around 11 a.m. one morning in June with others inside the store.

The owner said the thief walked in the store, and within 15 minutes, walked back out with hundreds of dollars meant to go to kids at St. Jude.

Surveillance video captured when the man snatched the jar full of cash and took off in a hurry.

“They needed money that bad to go in a liquor store,” customer Ashley Brown said. “Who does that?”

It happened at Georgetown Wine and Spirits in Murfreesboro.

“I donate my quarters every time I come in and leave change,” Brown said.

The owner of the store told WSMV 4 that there was hundreds of dollars in it. They had been collecting for about eight months and planned to write the check to St. Jude this week.

“Especially kids at St. Jude that need help, and some of their parents don’t have money for insurance,” Brown said. “That is really wrong.”

The owner said in total, they have had the donation jar out for years now with no issues yet.

“I think it was that one bad guy at that one wrong time,” Brown said.

It has been two weeks now since the theft, and Murfreesboro Police are still looking for the man.

“I feel like something needs to happen to him, because I think that is lame,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.