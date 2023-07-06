Chew Crew: Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a landscaping partnership in Nashville that you may not know about, and you might be surprised to know that they don’t use lawnmowers or weedeaters.

Metro Water Services says to be on the lookout as the Chew Crew is coming through! MWS says they’ve partnered with Nashville shepherd Zach Richardson and his 200 sheep.

The Nashville Chew Crew helps manage the local landscape in an “ecologically sensitive, cost-effective, and socially engaging way: simply eating it away!”

The crew is made up of 200 ewes, or female sheep, and MWS says they’re loyally guarded by true working dogs and herded by Richardson’s sidekick, Duggie.

“Their balance, agility, and appetite make them the perfect, natural solution to clearing overgrown, tricky, and/or dangerous terrain. Not to mention these hard workers are on the clock 24/7, with baa-rely a complaint,” MWS said.

The service adds this sustainable solution to vegetation management is simple and unique.

“Nashville Chew Crew’s flock of sheep graze along the greenway at Metro Center mitigating overgrowth & invasive species – no herbicides or machines necessary!”

Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’ (Metro Water Services)

