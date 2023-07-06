Chew Crew: Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’

The Nashville Chew Crew helps manage the local landscape in an “Ecologically sensitive, cost-effective, and socially engaging way: simply eating it away!”
Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’
Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’(MWS)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a landscaping partnership in Nashville that you may not know about, and you might be surprised to know that they don’t use lawnmowers or weedeaters.

Metro Water Services says to be on the lookout as the Chew Crew is coming through! MWS says they’ve partnered with Nashville shepherd Zach Richardson and his 200 sheep.

The Nashville Chew Crew helps manage the local landscape in an “ecologically sensitive, cost-effective, and socially engaging way: simply eating it away!”

The crew is made up of 200 ewes, or female sheep, and MWS says they’re loyally guarded by true working dogs and herded by Richardson’s sidekick, Duggie.

“Their balance, agility, and appetite make them the perfect, natural solution to clearing overgrown, tricky, and/or dangerous terrain. Not to mention these hard workers are on the clock 24/7, with baa-rely a complaint,” MWS said.

The service adds this sustainable solution to vegetation management is simple and unique.

“Nashville Chew Crew’s flock of sheep graze along the greenway at Metro Center mitigating overgrowth & invasive species – no herbicides or machines necessary!”

Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’
Nashville shepherd’s 200 sheep help manage local landscape by ‘simply eating it away’(Metro Water Services)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Alabama residents speak on $500 billion Powerball lottery
Middle Tennessean wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket, jackpot now at $590M
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
New details of DUI crash on Korean Veteran's Blvd.
Dickson County residents like Scott Corlew said this project is bringing up memories from 1992...
Decades after explosion, Dickson Co. neighbors worry about proposed new natural gas pipeline