Antioch man arrested on child porn charges

The man is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch man was arrested on Thursday due to his suspected involvement in child pornography, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say that an investigation started in April into 62-year-old Daniel Haug. Haug was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after 200 images were found on devices in his home, police said.

Haug is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Search underway for man indicted for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Serial robbery suspect
Search underway for serial armed robbery suspect, police say
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Police searching for possible armed and dangerous teen
Amazon driver accused of stealing kittens