Antioch man arrested on child porn charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch man was arrested on Thursday due to his suspected involvement in child pornography, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say that an investigation started in April into 62-year-old Daniel Haug. Haug was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after 200 images were found on devices in his home, police said.

Haug is being held on a $20,000 bond.

