Why was smoke trapped in Downtown Nashville after fireworks?

A temperature inversion trapped smoke near the ground during Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing” celebration
A temperatures inversion caused firework smoke to be stuck near the ground in downtown Nashville.
A temperatures inversion caused firework smoke to be stuck near the ground in downtown Nashville.(wsmv)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thick smoke engulfed the crowds of people watching the “Let Freedom Sing” fireworks celebration in downtown Nashville on the Fourth of July.

You may wonder why this happens pretty frequently with fireworks. It has everything to do with the temperature profile in the atmosphere. We know this phenomena that traps things like smoke or smog near the ground as a temperature inversion.

Temperatures normally decrease with height.
Temperatures normally decrease with height.(wsmv)

With a normal temperatures profile, temperatures would decrease with height. Temperatures at night typically start to cool off, but if there is a layer of warm air suspended above the surface of the ground, it will trap things like smoke near the ground. The warm air acts like a lid.

Warm layer of air suspended above the surface traps the air beneath it preventing it from rising.
Warm layer of air suspended above the surface traps the air beneath it preventing it from rising.(wsmv)

A warm layer of air we had suspended a little higher in the air on Independence Day trapped the air beneath it, preventing it from rising. In other words, as the firework smoke tried to continue rising, it ran into that warm layer of air and couldn’t rise anymore so it stayed trapped near the ground.

A temperature inversion kept firework smoke trapped near the ground.
A temperature inversion kept firework smoke trapped near the ground.(wsmv)

The air quality and visibility can be severely reduced when firework smoke is trapped beneath an inversion. You would not want to breathe in this polluted air for long periods of time.

