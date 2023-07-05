Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was shot and killed at an East Nashville apartment complex on Tuesday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment for a gunshot wound where he later died.

There were witnesses to the crime, officers told WSMV4 at the scene of the shooting. However, no additional information is available to share at this time.

The initial report of the shooting at the Fallbrook Apartments came in just after 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

