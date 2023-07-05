Teen killed, multiple guns recovered at East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was shot and killed at the Fallbrook Apartments in East Nashville on the Fourth of July by two armed people, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say homicide detectives are working to confirm the motive in this shooting that left Etabo Malanda, 16, dead Tuesday afternoon.

Malanda was reportedly on the porch of an apartment when two armed individuals came from around the corner and confronted him, police say. He had a pistol in his hoodie but was shot before he could pull it out.

Malanda died shortly after he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police say four guns were recovered from the apartment, including his pistol, which was reported stolen.

“This investigation is active as detectives work to identify the person who fatally shot Malanda,” MNPD said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.”

