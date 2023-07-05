Teen killed, multiple guns recovered at East Nashville apartment

Police say four guns were recovered from the apartment, including the victim’s pistol, which was reported stolen.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was shot and killed at the Fallbrook Apartments in East Nashville on the Fourth of July by two armed people, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say homicide detectives are working to confirm the motive in this shooting that left Etabo Malanda, 16, dead Tuesday afternoon.

Violent Fourth of July in Nashville
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
3 killed, 2 injured in Fourth of July shootings across Nashville

Malanda was reportedly on the porch of an apartment when two armed individuals came from around the corner and confronted him, police say. He had a pistol in his hoodie but was shot before he could pull it out.

Malanda died shortly after he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police say four guns were recovered from the apartment, including his pistol, which was reported stolen.

“This investigation is active as detectives work to identify the person who fatally shot Malanda,” MNPD said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
A woman posted a sign asking for help in her window.
‘HELP 911′: Elderly woman posts sign to escape daughter’s alleged abuse

Latest News

A person is dead after dozens of rounds were fired during a shooting near Buena Vista Pike,...
Victim identified in Bordeaux homicide
1 person dead after overnight shooting in Nashville
East Nashville teenage shooting victim identified
A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend,...
Ex-boyfriend indicted after woman found stabbed to death in closet