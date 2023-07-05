Standoff ends after wanted Nashville man shoots himself, police say

MNPD’s SWAT team was called to Brook Manor Drive early Wednesday morning.
Metro Nashville Police were attempting to serve a man with an arrest warrant on Brook Manor Drive.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between a wanted man and Metro Nashville police has ended after police say the man shot himself.

Metro Nashville police attempted to serve arrest warrants at a residence on Brook Manor Drive near Knight Drive Wednesday morning, which caused the suspect to barricade himself inside the home. A SWAT team was called to the scene, and efforts were made for hours to convince the man to exit the home and cooperate.

After the man shot himself, police went inside the home to retrieve him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The nature of his arrest warrants is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
A woman posted a sign asking for help in her window.
‘HELP 911′: Elderly woman posts sign to escape daughter’s alleged abuse

Latest News

A few storms could pop up throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Off and on storms this week
Ruby Baker lives in North Nashville home that was improved by free programs through MDHA and NES.
Nashville woman says she’s saving 80% on energy bills through free programs
FILE
Brentwood Facebook account hacked, city says
Violent Fourth of July in Nashville
One person dead after targeted shooting at Lebanon Pike apartment