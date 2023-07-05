Standoff ends after wanted Nashville man shoots himself, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between a wanted man and Metro Nashville police has ended after police say the man shot himself.

Metro Nashville police attempted to serve arrest warrants at a residence on Brook Manor Drive near Knight Drive Wednesday morning, which caused the suspect to barricade himself inside the home. A SWAT team was called to the scene, and efforts were made for hours to convince the man to exit the home and cooperate.

After the man shot himself, police went inside the home to retrieve him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The nature of his arrest warrants is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

