Police in standoff with suspect in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police attempted to serve arrest warrants at a residence early Wednesday morning, which caused the suspect to barricade himself inside the home.

According to MNPD, officers attempted to serve multiple warrants at a home on Brook Manor Drive near Knight Drive.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and efforts are underway to convince the man to exit the home and cooperate.

The nature of the arrest warrants is unknown.

