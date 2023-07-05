Police in standoff with suspect in Nashville

MNPD’s SWAT team was called to Brook Manor Drive early Wednesday morning.
Metro Nashville Police were attempting to serve a man with an arrest warrant on Brook Manor Drive.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police attempted to serve arrest warrants at a residence early Wednesday morning, which caused the suspect to barricade himself inside the home.

According to MNPD, officers attempted to serve multiple warrants at a home on Brook Manor Drive near Knight Drive.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and efforts are underway to convince the man to exit the home and cooperate.

The nature of the arrest warrants is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Fireworks show generic
What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say

Latest News

S.W.A.T. called to stand-off in Nashville
Fireworks show on July 4, 2023 in downtown Nashville.
Nashville celebrates July 4th with massive fireworks show despite weather delay
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
1 injured in Donelson drug-related robbery, shooting, police say
Man shot during potential drug deal