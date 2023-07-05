Police searching for 3 brothers accused of January double murder at Nashville baseball field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police say they are searching for three brothers that have been indicted by a grand jury for the January double murder of two teenagers at a Nashville baseball field.

Police say Chadwick Wells, 24, Keondre Wells, 21, and Deshawn Wells, 20, are all facing several murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing Michael Adams, 19, and Cordarion Hall, 14, in a baseball field near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

The Wells brothers have all been indicted on two counts of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of felony first degree murder.

Police say Adams was found dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive and Hall was found a short distance away on the baseball field. Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

“Detectives are attempting to locate all three at this time. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

