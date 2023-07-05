Nashville woman says she’s saving 80% on energy bills through free programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A senior woman who lives in a Bordeaux neighborhood is taking advantage of local programs to tame her high utility bills.

Ruby Baker received home energy upgrades through the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) Home Repair Program and through the Nashville Electric Service (NES) Home Uplift program.

Baker has lived in her home, built in 1972, for 23 years.

“The highest I recall it being was like $496,” Baker said about her utility bill. “And that was getting to be a bit much on my single income. And then I have children. So trying to raise my family, trying to pay utility bills, it was just really getting challenging.”

She applied for and received help through MDHA’s Weatherization Assistance Program around five years ago.

MDHA installed a new HVAC unit because her existing unit wasn’t big enough to cool the entire home.

“My utility bill actually went down tremendously,” Baker said. “The lowest I recall was like $96, and the one that I just got was like $123.

“They did some other weatherization to my home — insulation around the doors, and insulation in the attics. Those things help.”

Before the MDHA grant, Baker applied for the Home Uplift program through NES around 2015. They evaluated her home and replaced all 13 windows.

“Any resource like that is very, very valuable to us homeowners, and especially as seniors, and those that are sensitive to the elements outside,” Baker said.

Both programs greatly improved Baker’s quality of life, she said, so much so, that she tries to help others apply for assistance, too.

“Anything I can do to help get people signed up for the program, or tell them about the program or anything that’ll help us protect and preserve our home and improve our quality of life, that’s what I’m trying to do,” she said.

Read more about who qualifies and how to apply for each program on the respective MDHA and NES web pages.

