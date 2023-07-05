Nashville celebrates July 4th with massive fireworks show despite weather delay

Event organizers issued a seek shelter order due to lightning in the area.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The throngs of people who converged upon downtown Nashville had to wait a little longer than expected for the big show on Tuesday night.

Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” celebration for July 4th was delayed nearly an hour when potentially-dangerous weather forced event organizers to push back the pregame performances and subsequent fireworks show.

Related Coverage
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
Massive crowds in downtown Nashville for one of America’s largest fireworks displays on July 4th

The official attendance number for Tuesday’s show is unknown, but more than 250,000 were reported in downtown Nashville.

The original schedule called for country music star Brad Paisley to take the stage around 8 p.m., with the fireworks show, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, kicking off around 9:30 p.m.

Weather delays put Paisley on stage closer to 8:45 p.m., and the Nashville Symphony did not start their magic until just after 10 p.m.

The show was well worth the wait, as the sky above Nashville lit up for over 30 minutes, and everyone who stuck it out was treated to two grand finales.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. said that cleanup crews worked overnight to remove debris from the show and the streets are expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Fireworks show generic
What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?
A woman posted a sign asking for help in her window.
‘HELP 911′: Elderly woman posts sign to escape daughter’s alleged abuse

Latest News

The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Driver hits pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
Pedestrian hit by suspected drunk driver
Nashville fireworks show
14 year old killed in East Nashville shooting