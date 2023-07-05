Nashville celebrates July 4th with massive fireworks show despite weather delay
Event organizers issued a seek shelter order due to lightning in the area.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The throngs of people who converged upon downtown Nashville had to wait a little longer than expected for the big show on Tuesday night.
Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” celebration for July 4th was delayed nearly an hour when potentially-dangerous weather forced event organizers to push back the pregame performances and subsequent fireworks show.
The official attendance number for Tuesday’s show is unknown, but more than 250,000 were reported in downtown Nashville.
The original schedule called for country music star Brad Paisley to take the stage around 8 p.m., with the fireworks show, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, kicking off around 9:30 p.m.
Weather delays put Paisley on stage closer to 8:45 p.m., and the Nashville Symphony did not start their magic until just after 10 p.m.
The show was well worth the wait, as the sky above Nashville lit up for over 30 minutes, and everyone who stuck it out was treated to two grand finales.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. said that cleanup crews worked overnight to remove debris from the show and the streets are expected to reopen by 6 a.m.
