Nashville celebrates July 4th with massive fireworks show despite weather delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The throngs of people who converged upon downtown Nashville had to wait a little longer than expected for the big show on Tuesday night.

Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” celebration for July 4th was delayed nearly an hour when potentially-dangerous weather forced event organizers to push back the pregame performances and subsequent fireworks show.

The official attendance number for Tuesday’s show is unknown, but more than 250,000 were reported in downtown Nashville.

Happy Fourth of July! Music City really knows how to celebrate! Big thanks to the more than 250,000 who came and stuck with us during the weather delays, performances from our 11 artists, and also to our amazing sponsors who made #NashvilleJuly4 the best! pic.twitter.com/X6hnWFhXrf — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) July 5, 2023

The original schedule called for country music star Brad Paisley to take the stage around 8 p.m., with the fireworks show, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, kicking off around 9:30 p.m.

Weather delays put Paisley on stage closer to 8:45 p.m., and the Nashville Symphony did not start their magic until just after 10 p.m.

The show was well worth the wait, as the sky above Nashville lit up for over 30 minutes, and everyone who stuck it out was treated to two grand finales.

Can you believe your eyes?! This fireworks show happening NOW is the one of the largest in the country! 🤯🎆 Who's tuning in to the live stream?! #NashvilleJuly4 https://t.co/gdiIMbSrZ5 pic.twitter.com/7HbgXOhHPc — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) July 5, 2023

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. said that cleanup crews worked overnight to remove debris from the show and the streets are expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

“This was really a great turnout considering the Fourth was on a Tuesday and given the weather issues. We hope everyone enjoyed our gift to the city showcasing some of Nashville’s best artists and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country.”

