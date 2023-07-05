Mom fights off would-be attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say

The woman was attacked from behind by a man armed with a knife. Police say he grabbed her by her hair and attempted to take her clothes off.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mom fought off a would-be attacker at a church parking lot on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say they’re working to identify a man who attacked a woman just after 10 a.m. as she was putting her toddler into her car in a church parking lot on Hicks Road. She’s a church member and was along with her child at the time of the assault.

The woman was attacked from behind by a man armed with a knife. Police say he grabbed her by her hair and attempted to take her clothes off. However, she fought back and he fled into the woods behind the church, possibly to a nearby homeless encampment.

Police say the suspect was a white man with a thin build, medium-length blonde hair and a bushy beard. He was wearing a dark-colored and white flannel-type shirt, dark pants and black sneakers. Police were unable to locate the man following the assault.

“Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600,” MNPD said.

