Mom, 6 children escape house fire in Murfreesboro

Firefighters were able to rescue the family cat from the burning home.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mom and her six children were able to escape their burning house safely on Wednesday, according to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Murfreesboro Fire says crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 300 block of Sadler Court at about 3:26 p.m.

As crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to rescue the family cat from the burning home.

Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

