Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans

Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

At least seven people have now been arrested in the case.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

However, they were attacked by gunmen who fired into their van, then loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Fireworks show generic
What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say

Latest News

Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend,...
Ex-boyfriend indicted after woman found stabbed to death in closet
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video
Three people were killed and two people were injured in shootings across Nashville on Tuesday.
3 killed, 2 injured in Fourth of July shootings across Nashville
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple warns others after fire caused by bottle rocket destroys home