Massive crowds in downtown Nashville for one of America’s largest fireworks displays on July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the country’s largest fireworks displays capped off Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing” Independence Day celebration.

Massive crowds decked out in red, white and blue lined Broadway on Tuesday trying to beat the heat while dancing the day away with some of their favorite artists performing.

People came from all around the country and the world for the festivities, including Michelle’s family from Australia.

“We just decided that we needed a party for the Fourth of July, so we flew to Nashville,” Michelle said.

Brad Paisley had a delayed headlining performance after 250,000 people were forced to take shelter from a severe thunderstorm.

Thomas Goliday and his girlfriend, Zoe Spikner, go to college in Nashville and said there is something special about so many people coming together for a patriotic celebration.

“It is always a good time in Nashville on Broadway,” Spikner said. “I just love having fun, just meeting and seeing everyone is always a good time.”

The Nashville Symphony played alongside the fireworks display that blasted above the Cumberland River.

