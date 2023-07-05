NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man accused of stealing money from a child cancer donation jar.

Police say on June 15, a man went inside Georgetown Wine and Spirit on West Northfield Boulevard and stole a St. Jude donation jar containing $300 off the counter.

If you know this man, you’re asked to contact detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On June 15, an unidentified man went inside the Georgetown Wine and Spirit on W. Northfield Blvd. and stole a St. Jude donation jar containing $300. Please contact Det. Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 with tips. pic.twitter.com/1JoCKnmy5B — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 5, 2023

Man wanted for allegedly stealing $300 from St. Jude donation jar in Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro Police)

