Man wanted for allegedly stealing $300 from St. Jude donation jar in Murfreesboro

The theft took place on June 15, police say.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man accused of stealing money from a child cancer donation jar.

Police say on June 15, a man went inside Georgetown Wine and Spirit on West Northfield Boulevard and stole a St. Jude donation jar containing $300 off the counter.

If you know this man, you’re asked to contact detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

