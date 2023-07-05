Man killed in car during targeted shooting at Lebanon Pike apartment, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found critically injured in his car and later died following a “targeted” shooting at a Lebanon Pike apartment building, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Angel Rodriguez Troche was found in his Dodge Challenger, which crashed into a telephone pole near a building at Music City Flats at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation shows the Challenger was targeted by gunfire as Troche arrived home, and police say the motive remains under investigation. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

If you have any information, MNPD asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

In July 2022, Troche was busted with about 15,000 pills laced with Fentanyl, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested by Murfreesboro police.

In June of that year, Murfreesboro police detectives and TBI drug agents received information about Troche being involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution, the release said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted in the investigation.

Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found with about 15,000 pills that were found be laced with fentanyl on Tuesday, according to the TBI. (Courtesy of Murfreesboro PD)

