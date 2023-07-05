La Vergne names five candidates to be next police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has picked five finalists to interview to become its next police chief, the city announced Thursday.

The five candidates were selected out of a field of 33 applicants. The city contracted with Ralph Anderson & Associates to conduct the nationwide candidate search. La Vergne Director of Human Resources Andrew Patton announced the five candidates to the Board of Mayor and Alderman during Thursday’s workshop.

The final candidates are:

Chief of Police Michael Bell, Coweta, Oklahoma

Chief of Police Thomas Heroin, Lyons, Illinois

Director David Imhof, TDOC

Captain Christopher Moews, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Captain William Nas, Casselberry, Florida

The City of La Vergne named five finalists for its vacant police chief position. (City of La Vergne)

All candidates will travel to La Vergne in July to meet with executive-level administration and other upper-management personnel. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service will be facilitating the candidate assessment and panel interviews along with chiefs from across the state.

“This is a step in the right direction, not only for our police department, but for our citizens,” Patton said in a news release. “We feel confident that the selected candidate will be able to continue the process of building up our community’s trust in the department and reestablish an unwavering sense of professionalism from our officers.”

Former police chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired in February following a sex scandal within the police department. The city’s investigation into the scandal found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The chief was aware of some of the actions, according to the outside investigation.

Six officers, including Davis, were fired because of the investigation. Three other officers were suspended and have returned to duty.

The city hopes to have the new chief in place by September.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.