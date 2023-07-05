La Vergne names five candidates to be next police chief

The five men were announced during the Board of Mayor and Alderman workshop on Thursday night.
The finalists were announced during the Board of Mayor and Alderman workshop on Thursday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has picked five finalists to interview to become its next police chief, the city announced Thursday.

The five candidates were selected out of a field of 33 applicants. The city contracted with Ralph Anderson & Associates to conduct the nationwide candidate search. La Vergne Director of Human Resources Andrew Patton announced the five candidates to the Board of Mayor and Alderman during Thursday’s workshop.

The final candidates are:

  • Chief of Police Michael Bell, Coweta, Oklahoma
  • Chief of Police Thomas Heroin, Lyons, Illinois
  • Director David Imhof, TDOC
  • Captain Christopher Moews, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Captain William Nas, Casselberry, Florida
The City of La Vergne named five finalists for its vacant police chief position.
The City of La Vergne named five finalists for its vacant police chief position.(City of La Vergne)

All candidates will travel to La Vergne in July to meet with executive-level administration and other upper-management personnel. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service will be facilitating the candidate assessment and panel interviews along with chiefs from across the state.

“This is a step in the right direction, not only for our police department, but for our citizens,” Patton said in a news release. “We feel confident that the selected candidate will be able to continue the process of building up our community’s trust in the department and reestablish an unwavering sense of professionalism from our officers.”

Former police chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired in February following a sex scandal within the police department. The city’s investigation into the scandal found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The chief was aware of some of the actions, according to the outside investigation.

Six officers, including Davis, were fired because of the investigation. Three other officers were suspended and have returned to duty.

The city hopes to have the new chief in place by September.

Previous coverage
La Vergne police chief fired amid sex scandal
5 La Vergne officers fired amid sex investigation
‘Unacceptable’: La Vergne police chief, mayor address sex investigation
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Fireworks show generic
What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say

Latest News

A person is dead after dozens of rounds were fired during a shooting near Buena Vista Pike,...
Homicide investigation underway in Bordeaux
Catch Up Quick
MNPD S.W.A.T. at the scene of a barricaded man in Nashville.
Police in standoff with suspect in Nashville
S.W.A.T. called to stand-off in Nashville