Homicide investigation underway in Bordeaux

MNPD detectives are working to identify the suspects in a targeted shooting.
A person is dead after dozens of rounds were fired during a shooting near Buena Vista Pike,...
A person is dead after dozens of rounds were fired during a shooting near Buena Vista Pike, police said.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux area.

According to MNPD, a group of men opened fire on a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing the person inside. The shooting took place at the Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike and appeared to be a targeted incident.

Detectives are working to gather surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Fireworks show generic
What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
MNPD S.W.A.T. at the scene of a barricaded man in Nashville.
Police in standoff with suspect in Nashville
S.W.A.T. called to stand-off in Nashville
Fireworks show on July 4, 2023 in downtown Nashville.
Nashville celebrates July 4th with massive fireworks show despite weather delay