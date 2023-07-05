Homicide investigation underway in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux area.

According to MNPD, a group of men opened fire on a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing the person inside. The shooting took place at the Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike and appeared to be a targeted incident.

Detectives are working to gather surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

