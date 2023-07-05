First Alert Forecast: Off and on storms this week

Seasonable hot and humid weather expected
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pop-up showers and storms are possible into this evening. One or two storms this evening could become strong - severe. More off and on showers are possible this week.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

A few showers and storms will move in from the west this evening, weakening as they go. It’s possible there will be some brief, gusty wind with some of those. Dime - nickel size hail can’t be ruled out near the Tennessee River with any storms, too. The low will be in the low 70s.

A few showers and storms will develop on Thursday, as well. The best rain chance will be over eastern Middle Tennessee. The high will be near 90.

A few storms could pop up throughout the day.
A few storms could pop up throughout the day.(WSMV)

FRIDAY:

Friday will remain relatively cloudy with the slightest rain chance. Temperatures will be held in the mid-upper 80s for most.

THIS WEEKEND:

Multiple rounds of showers and storms can be expected this weekend. A few storms could produce strong, gusty wind. However, for now, organized severe weather is not expected.

The most likely time for rain and storms will be late Saturday and then again Sunday afternoon & evening.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances continue on Monday but only a 30% chance. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday the sky clears and it will be dry and warmer, the high in the low 90s.

Wednesday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with the high in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

