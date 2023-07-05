First Alert Forecast: More heat with pop-up storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ll want to keep an eye on the sky for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon across the Mid State.

Not everyone is going to see rain today, however, and it will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. A few more showers and storms will move into the Mid State late this evening and into the early part of tonight with lows then dropping into the 70s by tomorrow morning.

A few more showers and storms will develop Thursday afternoon, but I still don’t think everyone will see rain during the day. Highs on Thursday will sit right around 90. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s on Friday with a mostly if not completely dry day expected across the Mid State.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Spotty showers and storms will develop once again, on Saturday. There’s a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, carrying into Sunday night. Highs for the weekend with be near 90 on Saturday, but we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 80s again by Sunday.

While I can’t rule out a couple of showers for early next week, the rain coverage is looking more isolated Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Monday, but get back into the 90s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.