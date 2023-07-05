First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with a few pop-up showers & thunderstorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pop-up showers and storms are likely later today, into this evening. One or two storms this evening could become strong - severe.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

Hot and humid weather is expected for all this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop, producing brief downpours here and there. The heat index will top off in the mid-upper 90s for the greater Nashville area.

A few showers and storms will move in from the west this evening, weakening as they go. It’s possible there will be some brief, gusty wind with some of those. Dime - nickel size hail can’t be ruled out near the Tennessee River with any storms, too.

Showers and storms will approach Nashville this evening, diminishing as they go (WSMV)

A few showers and storms will develop on Thursday, as well. The best rain chance will be over eastern Middle Tennessee.

FRIDAY:

Friday will remain relatively cloudy with the slightest rain chance. Temperatures will be held in the mid-upper 80s for most.

THIS WEEKEND:

Multiple rounds of showers and storms can be expected this weekend. A few storms could produce strong, gusty wind. However, for now, organized severe weather is not expected.

The most likely time for rain and storms will be late Saturday and then again Sunday afternoon & evening.

NEXT WEEK:

Our weather will trend drier early next week. As that happens, heat will begin to build once again.

