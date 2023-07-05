Ex-boyfriend indicted after woman found stabbed to death in closet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Bellevue man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who police found in a plastic container inside his closet, has been indicted by the Davidson County grand jury.

Dwayne Peter Herelle, 28, was indicted on first-degree murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse charges.

A Metro Nashville Police Department investigation shows Herelle met Torres outside her Old Hickory home in the early morning hours of Jan. 29. He told detectives they argued, and that he stabbed her, according to MNPD.

Herelle then allegedly brought Torres’ body across the county to his Bellevue apartment and put her in the plastic container in the closet, police said. Torres’ parents spotted Herelle taking Torres away on security footage outside the Old Hickory residence, according to police.

West Precinct officers went to Herelle’s apartment, where Torres’ body was found.

Herelle remains in Metro jail without bond.

