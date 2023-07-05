Driver hits pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver ignored a police barricade and hit a pedestrian before crashing into a parked police cruiser and dump truck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning on Korean Veterans Boulevard.

According to police, the driver sped across the Korean Veterans Bridge, hit a pedestrian on the other side near Second Avenue, and lost control of the car.

The vehicle jumped an embankment and crashed into the parked police car and dump truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be booked on DUI charges.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

