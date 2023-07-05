Driver hits pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say

The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver ignored a police barricade and hit a pedestrian before crashing into a parked police cruiser and dump truck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning on Korean Veterans Boulevard.

According to police, the driver sped across the Korean Veterans Bridge, hit a pedestrian on the other side near Second Avenue, and lost control of the car.

The vehicle jumped an embankment and crashed into the parked police car and dump truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be booked on DUI charges.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Fireworks show generic
What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?
A woman posted a sign asking for help in her window.
‘HELP 911′: Elderly woman posts sign to escape daughter’s alleged abuse

Latest News

14 year old killed in East Nashville shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man
Downtown Nashville 4th of July celebration
Massive crowds in downtown Nashville for one of America’s largest fireworks displays on July 4th
Massive crowds in downtown Nashville for one of America’s largest fireworks displays on July 4th