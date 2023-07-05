Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say

An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a family lost one of their dogs in a house fire that was started by fireworks.

KPHO reports that firefighters were called to a Gilbert-area home on Fourth of July evening after fireworks that were in a recycling bin caught the house on fire.

Nearly 45 firefighters from the Chandler and Mesa fire departments responded to the call.

The family, including two parents, two children and two dogs, made it safely out of the home, but a third dog was found dead.

Officials said smoke alarms helped the family escape.

According to fire investigators, the family had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate Independence Day and then doused them in water.

They put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin on the side of their house, but it later ignited and caught the home on fire.

The flames crawled up into the attic area and destroyed the entire roof of the home. Fire officials said the house appears to be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

