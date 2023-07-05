Clarksville looks to increase walkability with new sidewalks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The City of Clarksville is working on improving its livability and walkability with new sidewalks.

According to a media release, the city has more than 16 sidewalk projects underway – many of which are preparing to enter the final phases of competition.

One of the projects, located on Greenwood Avenue, recently received a $450,000 construction grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Our sidewalk improvement program is a vital component of the City’s overall Transportation 2020+ Master Plan,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in the release. “We fully understand how important it is for the safety of our residents and livability of our neighborhoods, and we are committed to staying on track with it.”

The city says sideway projects often are divided into three categories: design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. Here’s how current projects are progressing.

Design Phase

During the design phase, sidewalk projects undergo surveys, utility coordination and planning by engineers to ensure the project can move forward quickly and efficiently, the city said in the release.

The following projects are currently in this phase:

Tiny Town Road

Ringgold Road

Richview Road

E Street

Beech Street

Thornberry Road to Cardinal Lane

Crossland Avenue

State Highway 48/13 Phase 2

Hazelwood Road

Right-of-Way Acquisition

In the right-of-way acquisition phase, the city conducts title searches, property appraisals and individual property negotiations in order to acquire the land needed to create new sidewalks.

Projects undergoing right-of-way acquisition include:

Greenwood Avenue

Peachers Mill Road

Glenhurst Way to Meriweather Road

Golden Eagle Way to Northeast Schools complex

Old Russellville Pike

North Liberty Church Road/ Appleton Drive

Roedeer Drive

Construction

The final phase of a sidewalk project is construction. No projects are currently in the construction phase; however, several projects are preparing to enter this step, according to the Street Department.

