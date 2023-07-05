Brentwood Facebook account hacked, city says

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) – The City of Brentwood is asking residents to disregard information on its city Facebook page until further notice after the account was recently hacked.

“Please disregard ads and other info from this account until further notice,” the city said in a tweet. “Utilize our Instagram and Twitter for City information.”

It’s unclear who hacked the page or what ads were posted to prompt the notice from the city. WSMV4 has reached out to Brentwood officials for more information.

If you need to contact the city directly, you’re urged to email info@brentwoodtn.gov.

