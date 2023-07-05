Brentwood Facebook account hacked, city says

It’s unclear who hacked the page or what ads were posted to prompt the notice from the city.
FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) – The City of Brentwood is asking residents to disregard information on its city Facebook page until further notice after the account was recently hacked.

“Please disregard ads and other info from this account until further notice,” the city said in a tweet. “Utilize our Instagram and Twitter for City information.”

It’s unclear who hacked the page or what ads were posted to prompt the notice from the city. WSMV4 has reached out to Brentwood officials for more information.

If you need to contact the city directly, you’re urged to email info@brentwoodtn.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks display during Let Freedom Sing! (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Downtown Nashville’s July 4th celebration delayed due to weather, officials say
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say
A woman posted a sign asking for help in her window.
‘HELP 911′: Elderly woman posts sign to escape daughter’s alleged abuse

Latest News

A few storms could pop up throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Off and on storms this week
Ruby Baker lives in North Nashville home that was improved by free programs through MDHA and NES.
Nashville woman says she’s saving 80% on energy bills through free programs
Violent Fourth of July in Nashville
One person dead after targeted shooting at Lebanon Pike apartment