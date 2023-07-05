3 killed, 2 injured in Fourth of July shootings across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A string of deadly shootings across Nashville plagued the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.

Three people were killed across Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. In one shooting, more than a hundred rounds were fired into a car, killing the person inside. Hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was killed, according to police.

Here is a timeline of the violent acts across Nashville on the Fourth of July:

2 p.m. – Lebanon Pike shooting

One person was shot and killed Tuesday at an apartment complex on Lebanon Pike, according to MNPD.

Police were notified about the shooting at about 2 p.m. Police believe two suspects are involved in the shooting and they remain on the run.

Officers at the scene were not able to give descriptions of the suspects but said there was no active threat.

4:30 p.m. – East Nashville shooting

A teenager was shot and killed at an East Nashville apartment complex on Tuesday, according to MNPD.

The initial report of the shooting at the Fallbrook Apartments came in just after 4:30 p.m. Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment for a gunshot wound where he later died.

There were witnesses to the crime, according to police, but no additional information has been released at this time.

7:30 p.m. – Bordeaux shooting

More than 100 rounds were fired into a car by multiple suspects near Buena Vista Pike in Bordeaux Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, a group of men opened fire on the vehicle at about 7:30 p.m., killing the person inside. The shooting took place at the Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike and appeared to be a targeted incident, police said.

Detectives are working to gather surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

After 10 p.m. – 2 ‘likely’ injured by celebratory gunfire, police say

A person reported being hit by a bullet on Korean Veterans Boulevard late Tuesday night, likely by falling celebratory gunfire, according to police at the scene. The victim received treatment but was not transported to the hospital, police said.

About 30 minutes later, another person was hit by falling, celebratory gunfire on Demonbreun Street, police said. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

