Whites Creek duplex fire leaves women, children in tears

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) - The aftermath of a duplex fire in Whites Creek brought renters to tears, they say what they came home to find Monday night still has them shaken up.

The unit that caught fire is one of two sections of a home, a section firefighters said flames started and nearly took over the roof of both units. A woman living in the left unit pulled in just before 10 p.m. and called 9-1-1.

“Open the door! Come out of the house! Let’s go! The house next door is on fire! Out!”

“I mean there were flames shooting out of the window,” Kandi Marthel said.

“I called my landlord, and I told him, I’m about to lose everything that I have worked all my life for,” Marthel said.

She added that she stood in awe with her kids watching the flames spread and prayed for firetrucks to rush in.

“It was at the gutter, the fire was shooting up at the gutter,” Marthel said.

Minutes after Nashville firefighters rushed to the duplex on Tisdall Drive, Trish Batson arrived home and was devastated by what she saw.

“I have to start all over again, I’m more hurt than anything because I lost everything,” Batson said.

Her entire unit was covered in ashes and water. She said firefighters believe a candle may have started it all.

“They’re still investigating to see how my room got on fire, because I just don’t know, everything’s gone,” Batson said.

Pictures of loved ones, clothes, and furniture charred; all she has left are the clothes on her back. It’s a reality Marthel said she was just minutes away from sharing with Batson.

“If I hadn’t have got to my children, it’s just by God’s grace and I’m so ever grateful,” Marthel said.

The American Red Cross is now working to help the women facing damages from the fire.

