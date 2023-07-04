Teen charged with after allegedly pointing laser at Nashville police helicopter

A 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault against two officers inside the helicopter.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after police say he pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the boy pointed the laser in the area of South Fourth and Fatherland Streets. The boy is charged with aggravated assault against the two officers on board.

Lasers can impair the vision of pilots, police said. This is the latest in a string of arrests of people who allegedly pointed a laser at the MNPD Aviation Unit.

