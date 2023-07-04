Teen charged after allegedly pointing laser at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after police say he pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the boy pointed the laser in the area of South Fourth and Fatherland Streets. The boy is charged with aggravated assault against the two officers on board.

East Precinct officers Mon night arrested a 15-year-old for aiming a green laser at an MNPD helicopter in the area of S. 4th & Fatherland Streets. He's charged with aggravated assault against the 2 officers on board. Lasers can significantly impair the vision of pilots. pic.twitter.com/xIv5FSDgKv — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 4, 2023

Lasers can impair the vision of pilots, police said. This is the latest in a string of arrests of people who allegedly pointed a laser at the MNPD Aviation Unit.

Three men were arrested in May after pointing a laser at the helicopter in separate incidents.

