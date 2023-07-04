Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man with medical condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says 60-year-old William Deering is 5′10″, 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and a came hat.

Deering was last seen in the area of S. Rutherford Boulevard, according to the TBI. He has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return safely without help.

If you spot him, you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5662 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

