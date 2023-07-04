Shooting leaves one man injured in Clarksville

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg early Tuesday morning.
A man was found shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in Clarksville.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

According to CPD, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They arrived to find a man shot in the leg. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare for treatment. His status is unknown.

The intersection was shut down as detectives worked to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information or footage relevant to the shooting is asked to contact CPD at 931-645-8477.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Days Inn shooting scene in Nashville.
Suspects sought, motel employee in critical condition after shooting in Nashville, police say
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say
A 7-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool on Sunday in Hermitage.
Child dies after drowning in pool in Hermitage
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Shooting in Clarksville
A man was hit on Shelby Avenue in East Nashville.
Pedestrian hit in East Nashville
Pedestrian hit in East Nashville
Surveillance footage shows a woman rushing to help her family escape.
Woman beats on door to rescue daughters, granddaughters from fire