Shooting leaves one man injured in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

According to CPD, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They arrived to find a man shot in the leg. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare for treatment. His status is unknown.

The intersection was shut down as detectives worked to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information or footage relevant to the shooting is asked to contact CPD at 931-645-8477.

