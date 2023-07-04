Self-defense claim under investigation following Nashville motel shooting

The three suspects claimed they fired at the motel employee because he fired first, according to MNPD.
Days Inn shooting scene in Nashville.
Days Inn shooting scene in Nashville.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A self-defense claim is being investigated following a shooting at a Nashville motel, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Monday morning, police said a man shot a Days Inn employee in the chest. Now, police are investigating claims that the 18-year-old shot at the employee because he fired first.

Suspects sought, motel employee in critical condition after shooting in Nashville, police say

MNPD said three suspects arrived at the Days Inn and were gathered outside when a 58-year-old employee got into an altercation with the group and discharged a pepper gun at them. Two of the three suspects told police they believed the pepper gun was a handgun.

The employee was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

