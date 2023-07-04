Self-defense claim under investigation following Nashville motel shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A self-defense claim is being investigated following a shooting at a Nashville motel, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Monday morning, police said a man shot a Days Inn employee in the chest. Now, police are investigating claims that the 18-year-old shot at the employee because he fired first.

MNPD said three suspects arrived at the Days Inn and were gathered outside when a 58-year-old employee got into an altercation with the group and discharged a pepper gun at them. Two of the three suspects told police they believed the pepper gun was a handgun.

The employee was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

