Pedestrian hit in East Nashville

A man was hit while attempting to cross Shelby Avenue early Tuesday morning.
The driver stayed at the scene and called for help after hitting a man trying to cross Shelby Avenue.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, two men were attempting to cross Shelby Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday when a car came through and struck one of them. The people in the car pulled over and called for help.

The injured man was seriously injured from the incident. No charges have been filed against the driver of the car.

