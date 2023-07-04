Pedestrian hit in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, two men were attempting to cross Shelby Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday when a car came through and struck one of them. The people in the car pulled over and called for help.

The injured man was seriously injured from the incident. No charges have been filed against the driver of the car.

