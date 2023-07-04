One dead, suspects at large after shooting at Lebanon Pike apartment, police say

Police were not able to give descriptions of the suspects but said there’s no active threat at this time.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead, and two suspects are at large following a shooting at an apartment complex on Lebanon Pike, according to Metro Nashville police.

Officers at the scene were not able to give descriptions of the suspects but said there is no active threat at this time.

The deadly shooting at Music City Flats was reported at about 2 p.m., according to MNPD dispatch.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

